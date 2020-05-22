Restaurants to honor military members with discounts on Memorial Day

With Memorial Day just around the corner, several restaurants across the nation are offering veterans, active military members, plus nurses, doctors, and first responders a discount to honor them for their service to our country.

Listed below are several restaurants and eateries that will offer service members a discount on Monday:

Bonefish Grill will offer a 10% discount to all military members beginning Monday.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co . is offering 10% off the price of a meal for those who dine-in on Monday. Nurses, doctors, and first responders will also receive the discount.

Hooters will take off 20% on all food takeout orders to all healthcare workers, first responders, and military. The offer is valid on all HootersToGo.com food orders or by signing into the app.

Joe’s Crab Shack says all active duty military, veterans, first responders, doctors, and nurses will receive a 10% discount off their meal on Monday. Dine-in only. Must present a valid ID to participate.

McCormick & Schmick’s is offering U.S. military members, veterans, nurses, doctors, and first responders a 10% discount off the price of your meal. Dine-in only.

Old Country Buffet is offering a 15% discount for all active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel. You can either wear your uniform or show a valid ID to participate.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a 10% discount off your check to all military veterans, servicemen, and women, plus all nurses, doctors, medical staff, police, firefighters, and first responders.