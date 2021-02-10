Restaurant owner in Florida sold Chicago-style hot dogs, pizza, and drugs, officials say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said one Pompano Beach restaurant owner was selling more than just Chicago-style hot dogs, pizza, and chili.

Louis Younglove, 52, of Oakland Park, was arrested Thursday after a months-long narcotics investigation at Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said detectives learned that Younglove was peddling a smorgasbord of illegal drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy.

Codd said detectives stopped Younglove in the parking lot of his restaurant and found the drugs, along with more than $18,000 in cash, inside a duffel bag in his car.

Detectives said a search of Younglove's home netted even more drugs, as well as nearly $500,000 in cash.

Younglove is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.

This story was first published by Peter Burke at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.