Research shows 57% of consumers plan to restock due to 'potential second wave of COVID-19'

The stockpiling frenzy that occurred in the spring during the first wave of COVID-19 may rear its ugly head again.

Research from Inmar Intelligence shows that 57% of shoppers are planning to rebuild their stockpile as worldwide coronavirus cases surge in what experts call a second wave.

In the months following the pandemic's beginning, cleaning supplies and toilet paper disappeared from store shelves as quickly as they were stocked.

According to Inmar, 64% of shoppers said they took part in the spring stockpiling.

By far, toilet paper (67%) and hand sanitizer (57%) are on top of the list when it comes to products that shoppers plan to hoard should they find it necessary to create another stockpile.

Inmar Intelligence says it is now the responsibility of retailers to make sure supply meets demand as communities once again face possible shutdowns in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

"Today's shoppers still have concerns around safety, availability, and convenience, and will continue to look to their local retailers to deliver consistency and seamless customer service across all touchpoints," said Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts in a press release. "As we enter one of the busiest shopping seasons, it will be important for retailers not only to prepare for this new surge in demand but also to deliver value to customers during this time of crisis to maintain heightened trust and customer loyalty."

The firm stated that 27% of shoppers are considering a winter stockpile because they're concerned certain products won't be in stock when they need them.

In comparison, another 27% are concerned about in-store shopping safety if a second wave were to happen.

Other products that consumers have stocked up or plan to stock up on are paper towels (52%), disinfecting wipes (53%), and canned goods (54%).

45% of shoppers said they plan to purchase new items such as frozen dinners, pasta, snacks, and cleaning products, which weren't in their first stockpile.

This story was first reported by Jeff Tavss at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.