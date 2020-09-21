Research reveals compensation trends amid COVID-19 pandemic

It's hard to know what salaries will look like next year.

Staffing firm Robert Half surveyed senior managers and found 72% of companies have maintained the same salary or slightly increased pay for new hires since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

More than a third are more likely to negotiate compensation with candidates now versus a year ago.

“That’s telling me that these positions that have been hard to fill, there is so many information technology security positions available, they're looking for data analysts data scientists,” said Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director at Robert Half.

Workers can also broaden their search outside their geographic area. More companies are willing to hire full-time remote workers.

“It’s one thing to talk broadly about what the compensation desires are for you and your family or you,” said McDonald. “The other side is don’t go too far in that first conversation. The negotiation happens after you have an offer.”

If the company won’t budge on pay, they may offer other benefits, like help paying for home internet, more paid time off, and opportunities to upskill.

Robert Half says roles in IT security with the least amount of experience make just under $100,000 a year on average.

The salary range can be adjusted by geography, along with advanced degrees and certifications.

There are salaries for some 470 positions listed on RobertHalf.com.

