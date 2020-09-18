Rescuers reach people cut off by Gulf Coast hurricane

Rescuers with high-water vehicles have been rescuing people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters after Hurricane Sally.

Crews were pulling people out of flooded areas Thursday near Pensacola, Florida, while Alabama National Guard troops helped people evacuate near Mobile Bay.

Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast were cleaning up, even as some communities dealt with flooding from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. At least one death is blamed on Sally, whose rainy remnants are currently over South Carolina.

"16 years ago to the day when hurricane Ivan hit our state, hurricane Sally provided an unwanted sequel citizens are woke to extensive damage and destructive property and loss of power and infrastructure. And sadly, even the loss of life, when it could be much worse, it's been mighty bad. And our state is reeling just as our people are hurting," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.