Republicans, Democrats resolve key dispute, could approve $900 billion relief bill Sunday, aides say

Congress is on the brink of approving a long-awaited relief package to get aid to Americans struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports. The possibility of a deal happened after late-night conversations Saturday over a key sticking point about the role of the Federal Reserve.

The breakthrough came after negotiations between Senator Pat Toomey and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Toomey had pushed a provision late last week to pull back to the role of the central bank’s emergency lending authority, after it was given some abilities with the CARES ACT earlier this year. He wanted to rescind some of the unused funds from the emergency loan program, as well as stop some of the changes to the Fed approved in the CARES Act.

Democrats said the provision would tie the hands of President-elect Biden’s administration and limit options for aid in 2021.

"We're getting very close, very close," Schumer told CNN as he left the Capitol, predicting the House and Senate would vote to approve the package Sunday

Aides said Saturday night the two had reached a deal in principle over the provision.

“Now that Democrats have agreed to a version of Sen. Toomey’s important language, we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses,” a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told NBC News .

Exact details are not released yet, and congressional leaders still need to push both houses of Congress to pass the estimated $900 billion deal. It is expected to include $300-a-week in jobless benefits, direct payments of $600 for individuals, more than $300 billion in small business loans and more than $80 billion for schools, as well as billions for help with vaccine distribution.

The pandemic relief package is connected to a larger $1.4 trillion spending package that must get passed by Congress Sunday to keep the government open Monday morning and the rest of the year.

President Donald Trump has not been involved in recent talks about a relief package, and it is not clear how he will respond to the latest deal.