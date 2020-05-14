Republican wins House seat in heavily Democratic California

A Republican has captured a vacant U.S. House seat north of Los Angeles with support from President Donald Trump.

Former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia had about 56% of the votes following an updated tally Wednesday. The win over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents a rare victory for Republicans in heavily Democratic California.

The last time the party reclaimed a Democratic seat was 1998.

The race in the 25th District was being watched nationally as a proxy vote on Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus crisis, as well as for hints about the political climate heading toward the November elections.