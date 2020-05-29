Menu

White House lock down lifted after protesters surrounded complex

Evan Vucci/AP
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington, near the White House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif.,. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Reports: White House locked down as protesters surround complex, confront Secret Service
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 29, 2020
Members of the White House press pool reported on Friday that the White House was under a lockdown as thousands of protesters surrounded the complex.

The White House protest was one of many taking place nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed on Monday while in police custody.

CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins said that those inside the White House were required to stay inside the complex, while those with a pass to enter the White House were not allowed to enter.

Earlier in the evening, video from near the White House showed a tense confrontation between uniformed Secret Service officers and protesters.

