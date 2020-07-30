Reports: Three Chicago police officers shot, alleged suspect also injured

Multiple media outlets are reporting that an alleged carjacking suspect opened fire before exiting a police wagon in Chicago, injuring three police officers. The suspect was also injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times said the alleged offender was being transported in a police wagon and began firing on officers when the doors of the wagon were opened.

ABC7 reports one officer was shot in the neck, a second officer was shot in the hip, and the third officer was struck in his protective vest and was uninjured.

Two officers complained of chest pain during the shooting and were taken to the hospital, ABC7 reported.

The suspect was injured and was taken to an area hospital, NBC Chicago reported.

NBC Chicago reported the suspect was being arrested for alleged carjacking before the shooting occurred.

Police involved shooting at 25th District with hits to Chicago Police officer & offender. Officer en route to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Reports of another officer who sustained injuries and en route to Loyola Hospital. Media staging at Masonic. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 30, 2020

Moments after the shooting, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that "today is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes."