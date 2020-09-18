Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the Supreme Court confirmed in a statement.

Ginsburg has been a justice on the nation's highest court since being appointed by President Bill Clinton. She was just the second woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital for the last several months as she battled metastatic pancreas cancer. Despite her multiple battles with cancers, Ginsburg remained active on the bench, and participated in a number of important rulings over the summer.

Ginsburg died in her home surrounded by family, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Just yesterday, Ginsburg was honored by the National Constitution Center, receiving the Liberty Medal.

Ginsburg's death and what becomes of her seat will certainly become a political battle, much like what happened in the weeks and months following the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. Scalia's death, which came nine months before the presidential election, became a focal point of that year's election. President Barack Obama attempted to fill the seat, but Republicans in the Senate blocked the appointment.

Story is breaking. Refresh for updates.