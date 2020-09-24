Menu

2 officers shot amid unrest in Louisville following grand jury announcement

Dylan Lovan/AP
A police officer stands near new barriers blocking access to downtown, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Louisville. Officials in Louisville were preparing Tuesday for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaits the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Taylor's shooting has been followed by months of protests in the city. (AP Photo/ Dylan Lovan)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Sep 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-23 22:23:07-04

Two police officers were shot Wednesday evening in Louisville amid protests following an announcement that the two officers involved in fatally shooting Breonna Taylor would not be criminally charged, Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed.

The officers are in "very serious condition," but they're expected to survive their injuries, Schroeder told reporters. One of the officers needed surgery following Wednesday's incident. The other officer is "alert and stable."

A suspect is in custody, Schroeder said.

The officers were reportedly shot at Brook and Broadway in Louisville, which is near the University of Louisville Hospital in downtown.

The city went under a 9 p.m. ET curfew as thousands of protesters have clashed with police throughout the city.

The incident was captured live on the Louisville Metro Police Facebook page.

