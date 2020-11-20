Menu

Reports of shots fired at a Wisconsin mall, large police presence on hand

An emergency incident and report of shots fired has led to a large police presence at Mayfair Mall Friday afternoon.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-20 17:26:14-05

An emergency incident has led to a large police presence at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon.

A store owner reported hearing gun shots inside the mall, prompting a large police response.

Reporters from Scripps station WTMJ saw a number of police squad cars as well as armored cars, ambulances and other first responders on the scene.

The Milwaukee County Transit System tweeted that routes 21, 28, 60, & 30 to the mall have been suspended due to an "emergency incident."

A person said she heard gunshots near the food court in the mall. Mall security then ordered all customers to leave immediately, according to her.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted that they are not responding to the incident, indicating no one has died at the scene.

Members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wauwatosa Police, Wisconsin National Guard and other departments have been seen responding to the mall.

Wauwatosa is located 10 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

