Reports of multiple people shot at shopping center in Arizona, police advising to avoid the area

Multiple police agencies are responding to Westgate shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, after reports that at least two people were shot.

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Police say one person is in custody at this time.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as they investigate.