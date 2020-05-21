Reports of multiple people shot at shopping center in Arizona, police advising to avoid the area

Multiple police agencies are responding to Westgate shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, after reports that at least two people were shot.
Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot
Police say one person is in custody at this time.
Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as they investigate.
#Westgate is teeming with law-enforcement right now after at least two people were shot. One suspect in custody.
Unclear how many victims total. No word on a motive.
Police chopper is still overhead @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/GuPwi5QrJL
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted that his office is monitoring the situation closely and is in close contact with Glendale police.
We are monitoring this closely. @Arizona_DPS has been in contact with @GlendaleAZPD throughout the situation and the state stands ready to support. https://t.co/Vf6lwS8T4o
This article was written by KNXV.