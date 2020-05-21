Menu

Reports of multiple people shot at shopping center in Arizona, police advising to avoid the area

Posted at 8:49 PM, May 20, 2020
Multiple police agencies are responding to Westgate shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, after reports that at least two people were shot.

Police say one person is in custody at this time.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as they investigate.

Unclear how many victims total. No word on a motive.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted that his office is monitoring the situation closely and is in close contact with Glendale police.

