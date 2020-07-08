Reports: Mary Kay Letourneau dead at age 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former teacher who was sentenced for an illicit relationship with a then sixth-grade student, has died at the age of 58, her attorney told NBC News.

Letourneau reportedly died following a long battle with cancer.

Letourneau was charged with rape of a child after Letourneau became pregnant following a sexual relationship with student Vili Fualaau. The relationship began in 1996 when Letourneau was 34 and Fualaau was 12 or 13.

When Fualaau was 18, he petitioned the court to lift a no-contact order between Letourneau and Fualaau. Fualaau would go on to marry Letourneau in 2005, and they remained together until 2019, People Magazine reported.

