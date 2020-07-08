Menu

Reports: Mary Kay Letourneau dead at age 58

AP1998
ALAN BERNER/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6 1998, file photo Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. Vili Fualaau who married his former sixth-grade teacher, LeTourneau, after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Letourneau on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-07 23:08:51-04

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former teacher who was sentenced for an illicit relationship with a then sixth-grade student, has died at the age of 58, her attorney told NBC News.

Letourneau reportedly died following a long battle with cancer.

Letourneau was charged with rape of a child after Letourneau became pregnant following a sexual relationship with student Vili Fualaau. The relationship began in 1996 when Letourneau was 34 and Fualaau was 12 or 13.

When Fualaau was 18, he petitioned the court to lift a no-contact order between Letourneau and Fualaau. Fualaau would go on to marry Letourneau in 2005, and they remained together until 2019, People Magazine reported.

