Reports: Cabinet members talk about invoking the 25th amendment. How the process works

ABC, CBS and CNN reported on Wednesday that there are discussions among government leaders to invoke that 25thamendment, which would remove President Donald Trump from office and allow Mike Pence to finish Trump’s term.

These reports are in addition to a number of House Democrats also calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked.

The reports and calls to invoke the 25th come as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The process is completely different than the impeachment process, but ultimately would result in the removal of the president.

What is the purpose of the 25th

The 25th amendment was ratified in 1965 following the death of John F. Kennedy. The amendment formalized that the vice president would fully become the president if the president is unable to serve.

The amendment codified a process to replace a vice president who resigns, dies or becomes president. A third section of the amendment allows the president to temporarily transfer power to the vice president, like during a medical procedure.

It also spells out that the cabinet and the vice president can remove the president, with the approval of Congress.

The process for removing a sitting president

The amendment reads, “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

“Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

No matter the process, Pence would have to agree to the process. The reports say that Pence has not been consulted on calls to invoke the 25th amendment.

It would also require a sizable number of Republican lawmakers to agree to the plan.

How likely is it?

Given that Trump only has 13 days left in office, it would appear the likelihood is slim, but CNN reports that four unnamed members of the cabinet are calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked. It would take eight of the 15 secretaries to agree to invoke the 25th amendment. The process would then play out in Congress.

Trump has pitted the White House against each other on Wednesday, as Trump decried Pence for refusing to intervene during Wednesday’s count of the Electoral College votes.

What dems are saying

