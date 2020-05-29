Reports: 7 protesters shot in Kentucky amid protests

Amid a day of massive unrest in the United States, seven protesters were shot late Thursday night in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, according to local news outlets, citing a police spokesperson.

As most in the country protested the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died in police custody on Monday, protesters in Louisville also had the death of Breonna Taylor in mind.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, it is unclear who fired the shots on Thursday. One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition. Video published by a local reporter on Twitter showed bystanders treating a victim before EMTs arrived.

"There have been some arrests, but at this time we are not able to tell you how many as the situation is ongoing," said a Louisville Metro Police statement to the Courier-Journal. "Information on those arrests will be available tomorrow through court records of the arrests."

Thousands of protesters in Louisville clashed with police in a scene similar to those that played out across the US. Calls of “Justice for Breonna” and “Black Lives Matter” could be heard during Thursday’s protest.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police on March 13.

Taylor, who was employed as an EMT, was inside of her home when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home, which turned out not to be the correct address. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly shot at police.

Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor. Walker was originally arrested for firing at police, but later was released.

The FBI announced last week that it was investigating the matter. No charges have been filed against any of the officers involved in the March incident.