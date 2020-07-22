14 shot at a Chicago funeral home, conditions unknown

A police official confirmed that 14 adults were shot outside the Rhodes Funeral Services in Chicago Tuesday evening. Their conditions are unknown.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. ET.

Chicago Police First Deputy Eric Carter said that there was an officer outside the funeral home at the time the incident took place. Carter said that the incident began when a person in a black car began shooting at the crowd. Funeral attendees reportedly began shooting back at the car.

One person of interest is being questioned, Carter confirmed.

