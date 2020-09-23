Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Report: Team doctor accidentally punctured lung of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor before game

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Emilee Chinn/AP
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) passes the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Report: Team doctor accidentally punctured lung of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor before game
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-23 12:45:36-04

(KGTV) – Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was unable to start Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after his lung was reportedly punctured on accident by a team doctor during pregame treatment.

Sources told ESPN that Taylor was suffering from cracked ribs and a team doctor inadvertently punctured his lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection.

Taylor suffered his rib injury during last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Citing sources, ESPN reported the NFL Players Association is investigating the incident.

The apparent error forced Taylor to be deactivated right before kickoff, giving the Chargers’ 2020 first-round pick QB Justin Herbert his first career start.

Herbert played well in his surprise start against the defending Super Bowl champions, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown, while adding a touchdown on the ground.

The Bolts, however, lost to the Chiefs in their first home game at the new SoFi Stadium 23-20 in overtime.

This story originally reported by Jermaine Ong on 10News.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.