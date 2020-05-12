Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

A new report says anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, including deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi’s New York home.

The Anti-Defamation League's report on Tuesday found 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019. That's the highest tally since the Jewish civil rights group began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979.

The group found 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism. The total number of incidents last year marked a 12% increase over 2018.