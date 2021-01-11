Rep: Two Capitol police officers suspended for roles during riot

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said on Monday that two officers from the Capitol Police have been suspended following last week’s riots on Capitol Hill.

Ryan, the House’s Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch chair, which oversees the Capitol Police's budget, was asked to address allegations the officers were assisting rioters during last week’s disturbance.

The riots occurred during the joint session of Congress held to count the Electoral College votes. Amid the violence last Wednesday, five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

“I don’t have any direct evidence of an inside job,” Ryan said.

Ryan said that one of the officers suspended was seen taking a selfie with protesters, another was seen putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat, which is President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

A request for additional comment has been left for the US Capitol Police.

