Rep. John Lewis to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 23, 2020
Rep. John Lewis, who died last week after a three-decade career in Congress, will lie in state, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell jointly announced on Thursday.

The civil rights activist who stood alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60s died last Friday following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mourners are encouraged not to travel from outside the D.C. area to pay tribute to Lewis. Those who attend the viewing will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

The public viewing line will begin next Monday at 6 p.m. ET and continue through 10 p.m. The viewing will continue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lewis will be the 33rd person to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda.

Prior to Lewis’ viewing, an invitation-only arrival ceremony will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

