Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol later today

Rep. John Lewis will be flown from Alabama to Washington, D.C. on Monday, where he will then be taken to the U.S. Capitol to lie in state for a public viewing.

Lewis' body will arrive in Washington at about 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning, where a motorcade will escort him to the Capitol building. Upon arrival, members of the House of Representatives will have a chance to pay their respects before a public viewing takes place this evening.

CNN reports that the public viewing will take place outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Lewis' body made a final trip over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where half a century ago, he led several marches for voting rights. The first of those marches became known as "Bloody Sunday," as Lewis and other civil rights activists were met with force from state and local police as they crossed the bridge. The marches sparked a national conversation about voting rights for Black people, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed a few months later.

Following events in Washington, Lewis' body will return to Georgia — the state he represented in Congress for more than 30 years. Lewis' funeral will take place on Thursday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the same church that was formerly led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A public viewing at the Capitol building is one of the highest honors a Representative, a Senator or elected official can receive upon their death. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a fellow Civil Rights leader, and Congressman leader, was the last person to receive the honor upon his death in 2019. President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain have also had public memorials at the Capitol in recent years.

Lewis died on July 17 after a six-month battle with cancer.