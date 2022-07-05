Watch Now
Religious groups in Mexico march against violence

CNN Newsource
Mexico's Catholic church is calling for an end to the violence in the country.

They held a symbolic protest that started Tuesday morning in Mexico City.

Two priests and a tourist guide were killed in Chihuahua on June 20.

The church is demanding justice and calling for an end to violence, homicides, and the disappearances that plague the entire country.

In Tuesday's protest, a group of people walked on Reforma Avenue, to what is now known as the roundabout of the disappeared.

Most of the demonstrators were parents of the victims who showed their solidarity with the priests.

