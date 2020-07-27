Menu

Red Lobster employee rescues rare blue lobster from tank

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 27, 2020
A rare blue lobster made its way to a Red Lobster restaurant in Ohio recently, and nearly landed on a customer’s dinner plate. But thanks to a sharp-eyed employee, the blue lobster was spotted in the restaurant’s tank.

Blue lobsters are incredible rare – only one out of 2 million lobsters are blue lobsters.

The nearby Akron Zoo has since taken over care of the lobster, and is preparing a new home for it.

“The blue coloration of the shell is the result of a genetic anomaly,” the Akron Zoo said.

The lobster has been given the name “Clawde,” which is said to be the restaurant’s mascot.

