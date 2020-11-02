Menu

Record-tying Hurricane Eta could strengthen into category 4, will hit Nicaragua Monday afternoon

AP
This GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Eta in the Gulf of Mexico approaching the border of Honduras and Nicaragua. New Hurricane Eta quickly gained force Monday as it headed for Central America on the verge of becoming a major hurricane, threatening massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 11:50:52-05

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Hurricane Eta is quickly gaining force as it heads for Central America, threatening massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region. The National Hurricane Center says the storm has 110 mph sustained winds, and is gaining speed as it approaches land. That is 3mph shy of a category 4 storm.

Eta is expected to hit along the Nicaragua-Honduras border Monday afternoon. The rainfall is expected to be heavy, it could be three feet in some places. The storm surge is predicted to get as high as 12-18 feet above normal tide.

"Through Friday evening, heavy rainfall from Eta will likely lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Flash and river flooding is also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti and the Cayman Islands," according to the advisory from the NHC.

Eta is the 28th named storm in the Atlantic in 2020, this ties the record for most tracked storms in a year. However, this is the first time the name Hurricane Eta is being used, and only the second time the Greek alphabet has been needed once the list of names has been exhausted.

In 2005, the name Hurricane Eta was never used during the season. There was a storm formally added to the list of named storms in a post-season analysis by National Hurricane Center scientists. While only 27 "names" were used in 2005, there were technically 28 different storms identified and tracked by the NHC that year.

The last storm of 2005 formed in late December, and did not make landfall.

