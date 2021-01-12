Recall of Sportmix pet food expanded, more than 70 animals have died

More than 70 dogs have died, and more than 80 are sick after eating a certain brand of pet food, according to the Food and Drug Administration, prompting an expansion of the original Sportmix recall.

In December, Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and the FDA issued a recall for only a few brands of dog food after 28 dogs had died after reportedly eating the food. The food had been made at the company’s Oklahoma plant.

In a January 11 update, the FDA now says more than 70 dogs have died, and the recall has expanded to all products made at the Oklahoma plant, including cat and dog food.

The food potentially contained fatal levels of aflatoxins. Not all the deaths have been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning, however.

Aflatoxins are produced by mold which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, they can cause illness and death in pets.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and/or diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage, but not show any other symptoms.

The FDA is warning pet owners to stop feeding their pet the recalled products and talk to their veterinarian.

Lots of the following pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant: