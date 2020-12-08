Rashida Jones replaces Phil Griffin as MSNBC president

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Griffin is stepping down after 12 years as MSNBC president, the first major post-election change in the news industry.

NBC Universal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde says Rashida Jones will replace Griffin.

Jones, who is currently the head of breaking news at NBC and recently directed the network's coverage of the 2020 election, has been with NBC News for the past seven years.

She is the first Black executive to lead a cable news network, and Conde has said increasing diversity is one of his top goals.

"Rashida is the right person to lead MSNBC forward into a new era," said Conde in a press release. "She's an exceptional leader with an outstanding track record, laser-like focus, and grace under pressure."

According to the press release, Jones will take over on Feb. 1.

Conde says Griffin has left MSNBC in the best shape it has ever been.

"Six straight record years. Each one is better than the last. An extraordinary roster of anchors, journalists, producers, contributors, and many more who each day create smart, in-depth news, analysis, and perspective and do it in a way that is distinctive in the cable news environment – with humanity that pops through the screen," Conde said in the news release.

News networks are now wondering if they can keep up the same public interest level without President Donald Trump.