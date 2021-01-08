Menu

Rare white tiger born at zoo in Nicaragua

Nieve is first white tiger to be born in captivity in Nicaragua.
The Nicaragua National Zoo welcomed its newest member a few days ago - a rare white tiger named Nieve, which means snow in Spanish.

According to the zoo's Facebook page, two yellow Bengal tigers conceived the rare cub.

According to the zoo, the 9-day-old cub inherited her white fur from her maternal grandfather, which is uncommon.

The zoo director told AFP that humans are currently raising the cub after its mother rejected it because she could not produce milk.

AFP reported that Nieve is fed every three hours.

At birth, Nieve weighed less than 2 pounds but is expected to grow to over 400 pounds.

The white fur is the result of genetic crosses that cause a loss of yellow and orange color.

Nieve is the first white tiger to be born in captivity in Nicaragua, AFP reported.

