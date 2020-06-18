QuikTrip temporarily closing some downtown Tulsa locations this weekend due to safety concerns

Several downtown Tulsa QuikTrip gas stations will be temporarily closed this weekend due to safety concerns.

"Due to the uncertainty and a very fluid situation, out of possible safety concerns for our employees, we will temporarily close some of our downtown locations," QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told KJRH.

QuikTrip did not release which sites were closing.

This comes just days before President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in Tulsa for a rally downtown on Saturday.

President Trump picked Tulsa as the location for his first campaign rally after the coronavirus outbreak across the United States.

The rally is planned for the BOK Center with overflow going into the Cox Business Center, and both locations are in downtown Tulsa.

Several supporters are already forming a line ahead of the rally.

On Monday, Pres. Trump tweeted that almost one million people requested tickets for his "Make America Great Again" rally.

On Tuesday, a Tulsa law firm filed a lawsuit to enforce masks and social distancing at President Donald Trump's rally this weekend.

That lawsuit was denied.

This story was first reported by KJRH.