Queen Elizabeth's dog Vulcan reportedly passes away

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly down to just one dog after the passing of her dorgi, Vulcan, NBC News and People reported.

According to NBC's TODAY, the dorgi is a crossbreed corgi and a dachshund. The queen reportedly came up with past breeding of "generations of her corgis with dachshunds belonging to her late sister, Princess Margaret."

People reported that Vulcan died at Windsor Castle, where the queen, 94, and husband Prince Philip have been since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaves the queen with just one dog, another dorgi named Candy, People reported.

Vulcan's passing comes just two weeks after Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's family dog Lupo died, according to NBC News.