Putin backs amendment that would allow him to remain in power

Posted: 7:47 AM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 10:50:13-04
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to celebrate International Women's Day, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 8, 2020. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia, where men traditionally give flowers and gifts to female relatives, friends and colleagues. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek re-election after his current term ends.

Putin gave his support Tuesday to the amendment put forward by a former Soviet cosmonaut who was the first woman to fly to space.

The lawmaker proposed amending the Russian Constitution to let Putin run again.

The current law limits presidents to two consecutive terms.

Putin's current six-year term expires in 2024.

A series of constitutional amendments are going to a nationwide vote on April 22.

Putin spoke against scrapping term limits, but backed Tereshkova's proposal to restart term clock under amended constitution, thus allowing him to run again.

