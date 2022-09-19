Push continues to lower local election voting age to 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In recent years, there has been a push in the U.S. to lower the age to vote in local elections to 16 years old.

The national campaign called "Vote 16 USA" is gathering teens to help them vote.

About a decade ago, a city in Maryland lowered the voting age to 16 only for local elections and several other cities have followed in those footsteps.

Political Analyst Susan MacManus believes if the age were lowered then there may be more engagement in state and national politics.

"If parties felt like 16 year olds would turn out to be regular voters instead of casual, sometimes vote – sometimes not, that would be of great interest to both parties because the biggest trend in politics is that younger voters are turning their backs on parties and registering as no party affiliation," says MacManus.