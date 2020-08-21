Menu

Pumpkin spiced hard seltzer hitting shelves next month

Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 21, 2020
If you like hard seltzer and pumpkin, then you're in luck!

VIVE, which is made by Braxton Brewing Company, said they are launching a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer, and just in time for fall.

"We're celebrating the upcoming change of seasons with a limited release of a refreshing twist on your favorite fall flavor," the company announced on Twitter.

According to People, the spiked seltzer will be sold for $9.99 at Kroger stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

On its website, the hard beverage is 100 calories per can, has an ABV of 5%, and 2 grams of carbs.

The product will hit shelves in mid-September.

