Protests form after three deadly incidents involving Indianapolis police in less than eight hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Unrest and anger filled the streets of Indianapolis Thursday, less than 24 hours after two deadly officer-involved shootings and a pregnant woman was struck and killed by an officer.

Residents immediately began to protest at the scene of the first officer-involved shooting, which drew national media attention. Multiple protests formed by Thursday afternoon, including two large ones at police headquarters and the scene of the first incident.

Protesters continued to gather into Thursday evening throughout the city to voice their concerns, demanding answers and accountability.

"Black lives matter, they matter," one protester said Thursday. "So many people keep dying for this, please, please, tell everyone."

Dreasjon Reed, 21, was shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. A pursuit started was started by Indianapolis Metro Police Deputy Chief Kendale Adams and Chief Randal Taylor. Both were in unmarked cars and dropped out of the pursuit after marked cars joined the chase, which follows IMPD's pursuit policy, according to IMPD.

The pursuit was eventually called off by a supervisor monitoring the chase when speeds increased, according to IMPD. A short time later, an officer saw the car and Reed jumping out and running away. Police say the officer used his taser before an exchange of gunfire between the officer and Reed.

Police say they are aware of a Facebook Live video which appears to capture the incident. Tens of thousands of people were viewing the live video after the incident.

Reed, and the officer who shot him, are both black, IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said at the scene Wednesday.

Comments, which appeared to have been made my officers, were broadcasted live on Facebook. These comments quickly made headlines on sites like TMZ and the New York Times . The video of the incident has produced conflicting stories of what happened from police and residents.

A large group of people, at one point of at least 100 people, gathered near the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: This is the scene at 62nd and Michigan. Angry residents of the City of Indianapolis after a video appears to show a man being killed by Indianapolis police on Facebook Live. pic.twitter.com/fI9gbJkO6w — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) May 7, 2020

Man dead after allegedly exchanging shots with police

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ashlynn Lisby, 23, was struck and killed by an IMPD officer near South Harding Street and the Interstate 465 ramp. Lisby was pregnant.

The officer, Jonathon Henderson, a 22-year veteran of the department, was on his way to work at the time of the crash, according to a press release from IMPD.

Investigators say they do not believe Henderson was impaired at the time of the crash.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, McHale Rose, 19, was shot and killed by officers, according to a press release of IMPD. Officers were called to the area on the report of a burglary in progress.

Rose began shooting at officers with a rifle when they arrived, according to the release.

Taylor said Thursday morning preliminary investigation determined Rose may have been planning an ambush situation.

Taylor and members of IMPD's command staff held a press conference Thursday morning to address the recent events.

Around noon Thursday, residents gathered at the City-County Building, where IMPD is headquarted. The protesters then started marching through the streets of Downtown Indianapolis chanting things like "black lives matter," and "no justice, no peace."

The protest for #SeanReed has now turned into a march through the streets of #Indianapolis .

Both black and white drivers stopped in their cars putting fists out the window in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/K6s3raESoV

— Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) May 7, 2020

Around the same time, people started to gather at the scene where Reed was killed.

By 1:45 p.m. Thursday, more people gathered and blocked traffic, forcing IMPD to redirect traffic in the area.

Dozens have now joined the protest at 62nd/Michigan. They are blocking traffic. IMPD is redirecting traffic @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/jWY0xjjVsT — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) May 7, 2020

Lawmakers and community leaders released statements and reacted to the series of events around the same time as the protests were happening.

Tensions were rising by 4 p.m. Reporter Megan Sanctorum saw someone throw something at police.

Video from the scene shows at least one officer spraying something at some of the protesters as they approached them. The video shows officers quickly moving back. Some officers at the scene were wearing helmets.

Tensions are rising. Protesters yelling at officers who are trying to protect them from oncoming traffic. I watched someone throw something at police too @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/q5r0K0zi9n — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) May 7, 2020

Just before 6 p.m., the protesters were marching on Michigan Road.