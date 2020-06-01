Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Confederate monuments have become a target of protesters demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd.

As tense protests swelled across the country Saturday into early Sunday, monuments in Virginia, the Carolinas and Mississippi were defaced.

The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Richmond also burned for a time and had graffiti scrawled on its exterior.

The presence of Confederate monuments across the South and elsewhere in the United States has been challenged for years.

Some of the targeted monuments have been under consideration for removal.

In Tennessee and Pennsylvania, statues of people criticized for racist views, but without Confederate ties were also targeted.