Protesters converge on White House for second straight day to call for justice for George Floyd

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Protesters converge on White House for second straight day to call for justice for George Floyd
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 20:27:17-04

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people converged on the White House on Saturday for a second straight day to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump’s response.

Friday's protests prompted a lockdown in the White House and a response from the Secret Service, who clashed with demonstrators.

Trump has belittled the protesters. In Florida on Saturday to watch the launch of a SpaceX rocket, he pledged to “stop mob violence.”

The protesters who gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House shouted “Black Lives Matter" and ”I can't breathe."

Floyd is the black man who died Monday after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck even after Floyd stopped moving and pleaded for air.

