Prosecutors say inmates knew 'Whitey' Bulger was moving to prison

New details have emerged about the murder plot of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

According to new details stated in court on Monday, Justice Department prosecutors said that inmates knew ahead of time that Bulger was being moved to Penitentiary Hazleton, the Associated Press reported.

According to prosecutors, the plan began when one of the men charged with killing Bulger, Sean McKinnon, called his mother the night before the high-profile inmate's arrival, ABC News reported.

Bulger was found beaten to death inside his prison cell in October 2018, hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida to USP Hazelton, the news outlets reported.

According to prosecutors, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and McKinnon allegedly gathered outside Bulger's prison cell around 6:07 a.m., then went in, and stayed there for seven minutes before killing him, the news outlets reported.

Prison guards find Bulger's body by 8:07 a.m., according to ABC News.

NBC News reported that McKinnon is accused of being the looking man while Geas and DeCologero killed the 89-year-old.

The men were charged last week with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Associated Press reported.