Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Prosecutor: Officer laid on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes

items.[0].image.alt
(Christopher Harris via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Prosecutor: Officer laid on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes
Posted at 2:24 PM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 17:24:37-04

When former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday on third-degree murder charges, more details emerged on how George Floyd died while in police custody on Monday.

According to a report prepared by prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds. For the final two minutes and 53 seconds, prosecutors said, Floyd was unresponsive.

Police body cams showed that at 8:24:24, Floyd stopped moving. At 8:25:31, video showed that Floyd stopped talking and breathing. It was not until 8:27:24 when video showed that Chauvin removed his knee from Floyd’s neck, prosecutors said.

The prosecution’s report said that “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.”

After Chauvin lifted his knee, Floyd was placed on a gurney and taken to the hospital, where he pronounced dead.

The county medical examiner reported to prosecutors that several factors likely contributed to Floyd’s death.

“The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” the report read. "Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

To read the full arrest report, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.