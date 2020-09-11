Menu

Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 11, 2020
A federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department.

Nora Dannehy was a top prosecutor on a team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut, who was appointed last year to lead an investigation into how the FBI and other federal agencies set out to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with the Kremlin.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut has confirmed Dannehy’s departure but declined to comment further.

The Hartford Courant first reported Dannehy's resignation.

