Pro-Trump protesters clash with police on eve of Electoral College count

As President Donald Trump gears up for one last and almost certainly futile attempt to overthrow the results of last November’s presidential election, Trump supporters clashed with police in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

The demonstrations are a precursor to Wednesday’s events, which are expected to draw thousands of Trump supporters to Washington. Some reports circulated on Wednesday that Trump would speak to supporters, but as of late Tuesday, he has no public events on his schedule.

Video from the demonstration on Tuesday showed police clashing with protesters, and at one point, police sprayed the crowd with a chemical agent.

Earlier in the day, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local police were working with the Secret Service, US Park Police and Capitol Police in responding to potential unrest. Metropolitan Police is also enlisting the services of the National Guard in an unarmed support role, Bowser confirmed.