Pro skater Tony Hawk surprises child with skateboards after Tik Tok video goes viral

Jordan Strauss/AP
Tony Hawk arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;Lovelace&quot; at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday, Aug. 5, 2013. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 22, 2020
Pro skater Tony Hawk made the dreams of a 6-year-old boy in Georgia come true this week.

This week, Hawk gifted Cooper Morgan a new skateboard after a FedEx driver got in touch with him through the social media app Tik Tok.

Morgan tracked down the FedEx driver, Mikail Farrar, in his Suwanee neighborhood and handed him a skateboard to give to Hawk.

Not knowing how to get a hold of Hawk, Farrar turned to Tik Tok and sent a video out "into the universe."

Hawk, who hasn't used Tik Tok since 2018, saw the video and quickly responded with a video of his own, thanking Cooper for the skateboard.

Not to be outdone, Hawk sent Cooper three new skateboards, which arrived at his house Thursday.

