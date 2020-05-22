Pro skater Tony Hawk surprises child with skateboards after Tik Tok video goes viral

Pro skater Tony Hawk made the dreams of a 6-year-old boy in Georgia come true this week.

This week, Hawk gifted Cooper Morgan a new skateboard after a FedEx driver got in touch with him through the social media app Tik Tok.

Morgan tracked down the FedEx driver, Mikail Farrar, in his Suwanee neighborhood and handed him a skateboard to give to Hawk.

Not knowing how to get a hold of Hawk, Farrar turned to Tik Tok and sent a video out "into the universe."

Hawk, who hasn't used Tik Tok since 2018, saw the video and quickly responded with a video of his own, thanking Cooper for the skateboard.

Not to be outdone, Hawk sent Cooper three new skateboards, which arrived at his house Thursday.