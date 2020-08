Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can now call Santa Barbara, California, home.

A representative for the couple told CNN they purchased a residence in Montecito in July.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a $14.65-million estate.

According to ABC News, the couple can call celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres neighbors.

This comes months after the couple quit their royal duties and moved to North America with their son, Archie, CNN reported.