Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s foundation helps replace roof on Texas shelter

A women’s shelter in the Dallas area was in desperate need of a new roof after the deadly winter storm earlier this month. They say they will be able to replace it, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“"We were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation , Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO Jan Langbein said in a statement to CNN.

Lanbein added that the donation also shines a spotlight on “violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support reported that the roof of their transitional housing caved in, pipes burst and furniture was destroyed. The women and children living there were moved out quickly, and no one was hurt.

The shelter had to close their doors for the first time in 35 years because of the impacts of the winter storm. They have since reopened.

Millions of people across Texas and surrounding states were in below freezing temperatures for almost a week, causing problems with the energy grid and clean water system.

Genesis says they see more than 3,500 women and children a year at their emergency shelter, transitional apartments and counseling office.