Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Presidential betting now axed in all 50 states again

items.[0].image.alt
Presidential betting now axed in all 50 states again
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 18:54:43-04

For just a moment, West Virginia was the only state in the country to allow betting on the presidential election.

The short-lived play by bookmaker giant FanDuel, which was approved by the state lottery board, was announced and then quickly nixed Tuesday night in a bizarre sequence that appeared to baffle top government officials.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice says the idea is ridiculous and wondered why lottery officials would approve it. Secretary of State Mac Warner has reminded residents that gambling on elections has been illegal in the state since 1868.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.