President Trump to resume rallies, plans to visit four states

Following a three-month break from the campaign trail, President Donald Trump told reporters from the White House pool on Wednesday that he is planning to resume campaign rallies soon.

An exact date and location for upcoming rallies isn’t available yet, but Trump said that he has visits to Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina on his schedule. Trump and rival Joe Biden were forced off the campaign trail in March as the coronavirus began to spread in earnest throughout the US.

The CDC still recommends against large gatherings of 250 people or more,, and some states are still seeing an increase of coronavirus cases. One of those states is Arizona, where the state’s governor has told hospitals to prepare to go over capacity as the state is seeing a surge in coronavirus-related hospital stays.

Trump’s announcement comes on the heels of reports that the Republican Party is planning on moving its convention to Jacksonville, Florida, from Charlotte, North Carolina, as the state’s governor would not commit to lifting a ban on mass gatherings at the time of the August event.

