President Trump to meet with Spc. Vanessa Guillen's family on July 29

President Trump is planning to meet with the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen on July 29 prior to the #IamVanessaGuillen bill being released.

The family is planning to introduce the bill to Congress on July 30. The family will also hold a press conference.

The family says the bill would protect soldiers to make sure what happened to Spc. Guillen doesn't happen again.

Spc. Guillen's remains were found last week near the Leon River in Texas.

The soldier went missing from Fort Hood back in April.

Her family believes Vanessa was sexually harassed by Spc. Aaron Robinson. Fort Hood officials say Robinson was the military suspect and died by suicide.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, a civilian, was arrested and charged in connection to Vanessa's disappearance.

