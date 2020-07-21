President Trump said he wishes alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’

President Donald Trump said that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell “well” during a White House news briefing Tuesday that was aimed toward addressing the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2, accused of enticing minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury. Prosecutors allege that Maxwell groomed minors to be sex trafficked to powerful men. She was tied to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died while awaiting trial last year, prosecutors said.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Trump was asked whether he believes that Maxwell will be turning in powerful men who may have been involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years especially since I lived in Palm Beach and they lived in Palm Beach. I wish her well whatever it is.”

Maxwell was denied bail last week by a judge. She is set to face trial next year.

