President Donald Trump will be holding a Friday press conference ahead of a planned trip to the New Jersey area. The topic of the briefing is not yet known.

The briefing was added Friday morning following reports that the president's brother, Robert Trump, was "very ill."

White House spokesperson Judd Deere says the president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday.

Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.