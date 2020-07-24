President Trump expected to sign executive orders Friday on drug pricing

WASHINGTON - President Trump is expected to sign multiple executive orders Friday afternoon related to health care and drug prices.

Reducing drug prices has been an ongoing effort of the Trump administration. In 2018, the president signed two pieces of legislation into law on Wednesday that aimed to inform consumers about drug prices .

Both measures, the Know the Lowest Price Act and the Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act, aim to end the drug industry's so-called gag orders of pharmacists, which prevent them from discussing cheaper price options with consumers.

In 2019, A federal judge nixed a regulation that was a centerpiece of the Trump administration's efforts to bring down drug prices.

US District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia vacated the Department of Health and Human Services' rule that would have required drug makers to include their list prices in TV ads, saying the agency had overstepped its authority .

"No matter how vexing the problem of spiraling drug costs may be, HHS cannot do more than what Congress has authorized," Mehta wrote at the time of the ruling in July 2019. "The responsibility rests with Congress to act in the first instance."

Efforts in Congress have stalled.

On Friday, reports say President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would shorten the timeline for a proposed initiative to allow states, wholesalers and pharmacies to import certain drugs from Canada, according to the Washington Post .

Another executive order expected Friday would aim to bring Medicare’s drug prices more in-line with prices in other countries, according to Forbes and other media reports.

Details of other items in the executive orders are not available at this time.

The orders come at a time when the pharmaceutical industry is racing to create a Covid-19 vaccine.