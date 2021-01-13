President Trump blocked from posting on YouTube page due to concerns of inciting violence

Google announced late Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s YouTube page has been temporarily suspended, joining a long list of social media platforms that has temporarily or permanently barred the president from posting.

Google said that Trump’s account was issued a strike on Tuesday, and that he will be prohibited from uploading new content for at least seven days.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” Google said. “Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

The ban to Trump’s YouTube page comes amid pressure from civil rights groups to take down the page.

“We join in with our coalition partners and ask that YouTube act decisively to help stop the spread of hate by shutting Trump’s account down,” said the NAACP in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Twitter and Facebook both announced they have banned Trump from using their platforms. Also, the far-right social media platform Parler has been essentially knocked off the internet as its web host Amazon dropped the platform over concerns that unmoderated posts were inciting violence, an accusation Parler denies.

The announcement comes as officials are expressing concerns that attacks are being plotted throughout the US this weekend at local and state government buildings.